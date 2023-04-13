From SRK's Dunki to Big B's Section 84: Check out Jio Studios exciting slate of films and shows

As a treat to all the moviegoers out there, Jio Studios unveiled the exciting lineup of 100 shows and films at the grand event held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.

The announcement also included a bunch of previously announced films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and the sequels to Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. The lineup includes 100 films and shows across genres and in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South, and Bhojpuri.



Other big projects that the audience will see on the platform are - Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Kartik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor's Bhul Chuk Maaf, an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan's Section 84 , Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam) and Empire (Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy), among others.



Dunki marks the first collaboration of filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Amir Khan. The film is based on "Donkey Flight," a Punjabi term that means a way that enables illegal immigration of Indians to Canada and the US.



Taking to social media, Jio Studios shared a montage video of all the upcoming films and shows.