From SRK's Dunki to Big B's Section 84: Check out Jio Studios exciting slate of films and shows
Story highlights
On the side of web originals, we have Prakash Jhan's Laal Batti. The film also marks the digital debut of Nana Patekar and it will also feature Sanjay Kapoor. Other web shows are - Union: The Making of India, starring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana, Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash, and Maniesh Paul's Rafuchakkar, Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic of Shiri among others.
On the side of web originals, we have Prakash Jhan's Laal Batti. The film also marks the digital debut of Nana Patekar and it will also feature Sanjay Kapoor. Other web shows are - Union: The Making of India, starring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana, Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash, and Maniesh Paul's Rafuchakkar, Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic of Shiri among others.
As a treat to all the moviegoers out there, Jio Studios unveiled the exciting lineup of 100 shows and films at the grand event held in Mumbai on Sunday, April 12.
The announcement also included a bunch of previously announced films, including Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and the sequels to Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree. The lineup includes 100 films and shows across genres and in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, South, and Bhojpuri.
The exciting line-up includes Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, and the sequels to Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and Stree.
Other big projects that the audience will see on the platform are - Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy, Kartik Aryan and Shraddha Kapoor's Bhul Chuk Maaf, an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan's Section 84 , Hisaab Barabar (R Madhavan), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan), BlackOut (Vikrant Massey and Mouni Roy), Mumbaikar (Vijay Sethupathi), The Storyteller (Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain), Dhoom Dhaam (Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam) and Empire (Taapsee Pannu and Arvind Swamy), among others.
Dunki marks the first collaboration of filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani and Amir Khan. The film is based on "Donkey Flight," a Punjabi term that means a way that enables illegal immigration of Indians to Canada and the US.
Taking to social media, Jio Studios shared a montage video of all the upcoming films and shows.
''Fasten your seat belts! Jio Studios, India’s biggest content studio, unveils its incredible content slate of 100 stories with the biggest stars and top makers from India as well as exciting new talent. From movies to web series, with action, romance, drama, comedy, thrillers and more, bringing stories in every Indian language for India & Bharat #UnstoppableJioStudios #InfiniteTogether #JyotiDeshpande,'' the post reads.
More details about the projects have been kept under wraps.
Meanwhile, talking about Varun Dhawan-led Bhediya and Stree, producer Dinesh Vijan on Wednesday revealed the release dates for the sequels to both. Stree 2, the sequel to Stree, will release on August 31, 2024. Meanwhile, Bhediya 2 will release in 2025.
On the side of web originals, we have Prakash Jhan's Laal Batti. The film also marks the digital debut of Nana Patekar, and it will also feature Sanjay Kapoor. Other web shows are Union: The Making of India, starring Kay Kay Menon and Ashutosh Rana, Randeep Hooda's Inspector Avinash, and Maniesh Paul's Rafuchakkar, Divyanka Tripathi's The Magic of Shiri, among others.