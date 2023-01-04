From Rocket Boys S2 to Pippa, most awaited projects from Roy Kapur Films in 2023

Roy Kapur Films emerged as torchbearers in 2022, taking Indian content to the next level with some of the most acclaimed and successful films and series of the year. With ‘Aranyak’ breaking into the Global Top 10 Non-English Series list on Netflix, ‘Rocket Boys’ sweeping the awards, and ‘Last Film’ becoming the first film in 21 years to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars, the production house had a great last year.

In 2023, the production house has a thrilling slate of upcoming films and shows:

‘Rocket Boys’ Season 2

The hugely acclaimed series about pioneering Indian scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh respectively will be back for a second season. The scope and canvas of the series will expand along with some high-stakes drama. The formidable 'Rocket Boys' will scale new heights and embark on some thrilling adventures.

‘Pippa’

Starring the uber-talented Ishaan, Pippa is a historical war drama set during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The big-scale actioner will see Ishaan commandeer a PT-76 amphibious war tank (known as 'Pippa'), which played a major role in the 1971 conflict. The film, directed by Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift) has spectacular war sequences, a resonant and emotional family drama, and a powerful soundtrack by A.R. Rahman.

‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’

‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?’ is a madcap comedy starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi in the lead. In this rollicking adventure co-produced by Junglee Pictures, Taapsee plays a cop who crosses paths with Pratik's entitled brat, leading to a battle of wits. Centred on an investigation, the film promises endless comedy and an entertaining viewing experience.

‘Bas Karo Aunty!’

Rocket Boys fame Ishwak Singh headlines this comedy-drama about a young entrepreneur who goes after his dreams, despite the misgivings of his mother and her best friend Anu Aunty. This sweet and inspiring film is directed by debutant director Abhishek Sinha, written by Nitesh Tiwari, and co-produced by Nitesh Tiwari (Earthsky Pictures) and RSVP for Disney+ Hotstar. Ishwak is joined in the cast by Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey and Gurpreet Saini.

Apart from these announced titles, there’s also an eight-series slate in works. These are in various stages of development.

This includes a series created by Nagraj Manjule that explores the fascinating world of the gambling game “matka” and the dangerous and brilliant men who run it.

Vishnuvardhan, director of ‘Shershaah’, is set to make his series directorial debut with a sweeping epic action drama across multiple seasons, which will tell the fascinating story of an integral part of India’s 20th century military history.

Mahesh Narayanan, behind the Malayalam films C U Soon and Malik, will helm an edge-of-the-seat multi-season spy thriller set across the Middle East and South Asia.

Hardik Mehta, National Award-winning director of ‘Kaamyaab’, will headline a thrilling family drama series set across Europe, Africa, and India in the rarefied and exclusive world of warring business families.

Abbas Tyrewala, writer of ‘Maqbool’ and ‘Main Hoon Na’, whose directorial debut ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ is a cult youth classic, will write and show run a suave and stylish spy action-drama series, set in the cloak and dagger world of South Asian counterintelligence.

Arati Kadav, one of the winners of the BAFTA Breakthrough Awards 2022 whose debut feature film ‘Cargo’ has a cult following in the Indian “lo-fi” sci-fi space, is creating a series which will be a fresh and quirky take on romance in the sci-fi genre.

Bhavesh Kapadia, popular ad filmmaker and the brain behind some of India's most famous ads for Nerolac and Crompton, will make his directorial debut with a wild and entertaining female-led comic thriller series.

Anubhav Chopra, having earned rave reviews for his Netflix documentary ‘House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths’, will write and direct a young adult drama series, set in the pressure cooker environment of a modern-day high school.