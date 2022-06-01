From practising golf to visiting the White House, here's what BTS is up to in the US

Korean boy band BTS visited the US to get meet President Joe Biden and discusses the raising anti-asian hate in the country. The seven members of the band met the President of US on Tuesday event but were keeping fans up to date with their US trip days before their big visit to the white house.

Here's a round-up of all that BTS has been up to during their US trip.

The meeting at the White House

Band members J-Hope, RM, Suga, Jungkook, V, Jin and Jimin held a 35-minute long meeting with the US president on Tuesday and discussed anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion.

In a video posted on the president's official Twitter handle, President Biden told the group that there has been a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the US in recent times.



"Hate only hides. When good people talk about it and say how bad it is, it goes down," he said.

"People care a lot about what you say, and what you are doing is good for all people. It's not just your good talent. It's the message you are communicating. It matters," Biden added.

Group leader RM thanked the US president for signing recent legislation on combating COVID-19 hate crimes in the country.

"We want to say thank you, sincerely, for your decision such as signing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. So we just want to be a little help and we truly appreciate the White House and government's (efforts) trying to find solutions," he added.

Before the meeting with the president, BTS joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her briefing with reporters.

Jimin said the band had been "devastated by the recent surge" of crime and intolerance against Asian Americans.

"To put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," he said through an interpreter.

Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences, said Suga. "It's not wrong to be different," he added.

Social media updates

Prior to their visit to the White House, the seven band members were sharing posts and stories on the respective Instagram pages of their US visit.

RM & J-Hope's seem to have enjoyed some time at a park. RM visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and he also shared a picture of him posing in front of a wall that read Philip Guston. RM and J-Hope shared similar photos in a park.

J Hope in fact shared a round of selfies. One at the park, one straight out of bed, picture of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC which he visited during his day out.



Meanwhile, fellow bandmate V "plucked some clouds" as he tried indoor skydiving after arriving in the US.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Jin, sitting next to V in the video clip as the two spread their wings and took off.



The boys also played some golf. As V and Jin were seen practising their swing at a golf course.





While the boys spent the day separately or in group of two, they all met up for dinner at night. In the video Jungkook was heard saying that "Even when I take pictures of food, there's nothing I do with it" in Korean.

The band is prepping to launch their new album 'Proof' which will be out on June 10. The band's agency Big Hit Music, shared the band's concept pictures.