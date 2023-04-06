From Jubilee to Gaslight, binge-on these during the long Good Friday weekend

The long weekend has finally arrived, bringing with it a much-needed opportunity to take a break from the daily grind and indulge in some much-needed self-care. Whether you crave the thrill of an action-packed film or the captivating allure of a heartwarming series, this is your chance to escape into a world of drama and excitement.

Make the most of your long weekend with some exciting and engaging shows on OTT platforms:

Jubilee

Jubilee, the much-anticipated series of Prime Video, is a visual treat for fans of period dramas. Set in the golden age of Indian cinema, the show offers a glimpse into the world of the Bombay film industry of the '40s and '50s. The series features an ensemble cast including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurrana and Ram Kapoor, and tells a poetic story of passion, ambition and dreams. Created by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee is a must-watch for anyone who loves historical dramas and is looking for something fresh and exciting to binge-watch during the long weekend.

Gaslight

Gaslight is a spine-tingling thriller that is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat this long weekend. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, this Disney+Hotstar series follows a young woman who returns to her family's estate after 15 years only to find her father missing. As she tries to unravel the mystery, she is plagued by haunting visions that leave her questioning whether her father is dead or alive. Starring Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey, Gaslight is a must-watch for fans of suspense and mystery.

Super Yoddha

Dhruv's fall from grace shocked the Bravery Team, leaving them with no explanation. But for Dhruv, it was a devastating blow after years of hard work. He refused to give up on his dreams, trained harder than before, and found a new sense of purpose in helping others. Dhruv emerged as a true leader within the team, inspiring his fellow heroes and forging new alliances. Follow Dhruv's journey in Super Yoddha, a thrilling sci-fi adventure on Pocket FM.

Rana Naidu

Netflix's Rana Naidu is an intense and thrilling Indian adaptation of the popular American series, Ray Donovan. With Rana Daggubati as the lead character, this show follows the life of a well-known fixer who has the solution to every problem a celebrity might face. But when his father (played by Venkatesh) is released from prison, Rana's world turns upside down. With Ashish Vidyarthi, Priya Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, and Sushant Singh in supporting roles, the series promises to be a rollercoaster of action and drama.

Taj: Divided by Blood

Set in the Mughal era, Taj: Divided by Blood is a historical drama that offers a riveting glimpse into the politics, lust, betrayals and corruption in the vast empire. As Emperor Akbar tries to find a worthy successor to the Mughal throne, his children turn against each other, sparking a war that threatens to destroy the empire. Directed by Vibhu Puri and starring a stellar cast including Aditi Rao Hydari, Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Bose, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul and Aashim Gulati, Taj: Divided by Blood is an epic saga that is sure to keep you hooked this long weekend. Catch it now on ZEE5.

The Lady in Dignity

The Lady in Dignity is a Korean drama that follows the lives of two women, Woo-A-Jin and Park Bok Ja, with conflicting views. Woo-A Jin is a dutiful daughter-in-law living a luxurious life in the midst of a wealthy yet dysfunctional family. However, her world turns upside down when she hires a new caretaker, Park Bok-Ja, who seduces her ailing father-in-law and becomes his wife, leaving the family in disbelief. The drama delves deep into the intricacies of the societal class system and exposes the hypocrisy of the supposedly elegant upper class. The Lady in Dignity is now streaming on MX Player.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh