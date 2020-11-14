'Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ reunion: Will Smith shares preview featuring entire cast

HBO Max's unscripted reunion special of the beloved television show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" will premiere on November 19. Will Smith had the honour of posting the preview on his personal social media. The trailer shows Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff at the Banks’ Bel-Air mansion.





"These are the people who made me the man I am today. And I couldn't let this day go by without marking the occasion. @freshprince reunion... Nov 19 on @hbomax! #freshprincereunion" Smith wrote, alongside the special's trailer.









“You probably seen the picture: me with the whole ‘Fresh Prince’ cast,” Smith says via selfie-cam at the top of the teaser. “But you not ready for this trailer. You couldn’t be ready for this trailer. Happy Thanksgiving. … Thank you, Will. Yes, you’re welcome, Will.”

A quieter moment saw reflections on the late James Avery, who played “Uncle Phil” on the show.

“James Avery was this 6-foot-4 Shakespearean beast, and I wanted him to think I was good,” Smith said, recalling an emotional scene. “I fall into his arms at the end of the scene, and he’s holding me, and the shot pans off, and he whispered in my ear, ‘Now, that’s acting.’”

A special surprise guest arrives at the end of the trailer to help everyone celebrate. The special will feature a look back at the show and the cultural impact it has had since its debut in 1990.



The episode has been produced by Westbrook Media with Marcus Raboy serving as the director.

Rikki Hughes is the showrunner and executive producer, alongside Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen.



"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" ran on NBC from 1990 to 1996 for six seasons.



The cast of the show also reunited back in April for Smith's Snapchat series "Will From Home".



(With inputs from PTI)



