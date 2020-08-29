Former 'One Direction' member Liam Payne engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry 

Singer-songwriter Liam Payne and a former 'One Direction' fame are engaged to his girlfriend Maya Henry after two years of dating.



The 26-year-old Liam and Maya were spotted in London, where Maya was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring.

A source at the restaurant claimed, that the couple was seen enjoying a romantic evening. The source told a news outlet that the 20-year-old was happily showcasing the glittering engagement ring.



Earlier this year, there were reports that the couple had broken up. However, the insider told that Maya and Liam are definitely still a couple and are very happy together.



Maya hails from Texas and was first linked in August 2018 to Liam shortly after the star split from girlfriend Cheryl in July 2018. Cheryl, 37, and Liam share three-year-old son Bear.



Payne opened up about how his split and his new relationship were big moments for his personal growth.

"With love, I think you don't understand it until it gives you that sting. It took a long time with me. Something hurt me and it kind of made me appreciate love and people a lot more," he said. "For the longest time, living such an exposed life made dating hard."