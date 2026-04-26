/Former NCT and SuperM member Lucas exits SM Entertainment; agency issues statement



Lucas, the former of South Korean boy group NCT and SuperM, has made his exit from the SM Entertainment. The entertainment agency issued a statement through a fan community platform named Weverse that the contract between him and the agency has been terminated.

Lucas exits from SM Entertainment

The agency SM Entertainment said that the exclusive contract between them and Lucas has been terminated. The agency, as per the report of The Chosun Daily, stated, "We sincerely thank the fans who have shown great love and interest in Lucas, and the exclusive contract between our company and Lucas has been terminated as of April 24."

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The agency further added, "We cherish the time we have spent with Lucas since his trainee days until now, when he has shown various activities after his debut, and we will support his new challenges moving forward. We ask the fans to also watch Lucas' new beginning with warm eyes."

Lucas' controversy

Lucas fell into a major scandal in August 2021 after several individuals accused him of manipulating, gaslighting and cheating on fans, leading to a hiatus, his departure from the groups in May 2023 and a shift to solo activities.

In the wake of the controversy, NCT's management company SM Entertainment also issued a statement. “We are sorry for fuelling concerns over Lucas's personal matter,” read the statement. “Since we are aware of the seriousness of this issue, we have decided to halt the release of content involving Lucas.” They further added, "Lucas is deeply reflecting on himself for failing people. We also feel a deep sense of responsibility for the lack of artist management."

This announcement of exit comes after recently other former NCT members Mark and Ten are leaving the agency as well. On 10 May 2023, SM Entertainment announced that Lucas would be departing from NCT and WayV to pursue his individual endeavours.

All about Lucas

Lucas made his debut in 2018 as a part of NCT. He was also a member of NCT's Chinese sub-unit WayV and SuperM, a group made of seven members from SM's different boy bands including EXO, SHINee and NCT.