Dave Hollis, former Disney executive and author, dead at 47; cause of death not known yet

Former Disney executive Dave Hollis is dead. Hollis quit his post at Disney to help his wife run a successful lifestyle empire in 2018, after working for Disney for 17 years. The cause of his death is not known yet. He was 47. Hollis, whose ex-wife Rachel Hollis wrote the bestseller Girl, Wash Your Face, was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon at his home in Dripping Springs, a city on the outskirts of Austin, according to Hays County Justice of the Peace Andrew Cable. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death since Hollis, who was last seen on Saturday evening, was "youthful and didn’t have a long medical history." In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Rachel Hollis asked for prayers as the family tries to “navigate through the unthinkable.”

Who was Dave Hollis?



Hollis worked with Disney for 17 years and was one of the top executives of the company when he decided to quit and join his wife's venture in 2018. The couple shares four children together. The family moved from Los Angeles to the Austin area and collaborated on live streams, and podcasts and held life-affirming conferences. Their podcast Rise Together mostly focused on marriage.



The couple announced their separation in 2020. At that time Rachel had announced on Instagram that the two had worked 'endlessly' over the last three years to make their marriage work but ultimately came to the conclusion that "it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple."



During his tenure at Disney, Hollis oversaw the release of blockbusters including Black Panther and films in the Star Wars franchise. Hollis served as the head of distribution at Disney for seven years.



Hollis had also written motivational books. His book Get Out of Your Own Way: A Skeptic’s Guide to Growth and Fulfillment was published in 2020 and he released Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For in 2021.