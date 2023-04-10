Former cricketer slams Salman Khan's song for 'degrading South Indian culture'

Salman Khan’s new song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Yentamma, is in the news for all the wrong reasons. A dance number starring Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde has come under fire for the misuse of veshti and silly dance steps. (Veshti is a traditional attire for men from Tamil Nadu and some parts of Sri Lanka).

Former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has criticised the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song in which Salman, Ram, and Venkatesh wore bright yellow shirts and white veshtis. Calling the song “ridiculous”, the former cricketer said, "This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a lungi, this is a dhoti. A classical outfit which is being shown in a disgusting manner."

This is highly ridiculous and degrading our South Indian culture. This is not a LUNGI , THIS IS A DHOTI. A classical outfit which is being shown in a DISGUSTING MANNER https://t.co/c9E0T2gf2d — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) April 8, 2023 ×

A netizen commented, "In temple premises wearing shoes b****y... doesn't deserve a rating." Laxman responded, "Nowadays people do anything for money. Won’t they research what is a Lungi and a Dhoti? Even if it’s a set, it’s being projected as a temple. People associated with the movie should realise, no footwear inside the temple premises. Appealing to @CBFC_India to consider banning this."

On the cricketer’s call for a boycott of the song and the film, a user wrote, "Sir our Indian culture is deep-rooted and will not be degraded by a Bollywood song...." Laxman replied, "That doesn’t mean you keep quiet." Another user contested and wrote, "Agree with you cent percent. But this passes under artistic freedom. Also many would say, it's ok..."

One netizen also wrote, “Someone should seriously educate Bollywood about the difference between Lungi and veshti. Veshti is a traditional wear. Seriously irritating to see these types of vulgar dance moves in traditional wear (sic).” A Twitter user said, “Bollywood trying so hard to cash in on the Telugu fame... that they still don't understand Telugus are not Madrasis. The blatant ignorance is annoying.”

Yentamma is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal Dev. The song is written by Shabbir Ahmed. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is based on Ajith Kumar’s Tamil blockbuster Veeram. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film is set to hit the theatres this Eid.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.