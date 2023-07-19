For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, meditation is ‘most powerful source of strength’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a break after wrapping up her Citadel shoot. On Wednesday, Samantha also shared a few stills from her stay at Isha Foundation. Samantha can be seen meditating in these pictures. The actress has not yet revealed anything about the duration of her stay. Along with the pics, she wrote, “A while ago, sitting still without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting, and turning seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.”

Samantha will next be seen opposite her Mahanati co-actor Vijay Deverakonda in Khushi. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. This is Sam’s second collaboration with Shiva too after the success of the 2019 film Majili.

Khushi was initially slated for a December 2022 release, but after postponement, the film will be released on September 1. Both the lead actors, Vijay and Samantha would have high hopes for Khushi, as their previous films were a flop.

Apart from Khushi, Samantha will also feature in the Indian version of Citadel, opposite Varun Dhawan. The makers of the Family Man series have wrapped up the shooting for Citadel India and now the series is in the post-production phase.

“And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming. Raj & DK -- the family I didn’t know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud…Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e. until you write me the next."

If reports are to be believed, then the Indian version will be a prequel to the American series.

