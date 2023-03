Following her Oscar win, Guneet Monga to back a documentary on Honey Singh

Following the historical win at the Oscars earlier this week, Indian producer Guneet Monga along with Netflix is set to launch a bare-it-all documentary film based on the life of hip-hop artist & rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. No stranger to controversies, he will now deep-dive into his life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career that startled the industry and fans. Produced by the Oscar-winning Sikhya Entertainment and directed by Mozez Singh, Honey Singh will take his fans through the unseen and unheard chapters of his life with his raw and candid revelations that capture his highs and lows.

In 2003, the Indian hip-hop artist entered the music industry with his Punjabi raps. By 2011, Honey Singh had taken the industry by storm with his several hits like "Brown Rang", "Desi Kalakaar", "Blue Eyes" and several hit Bollywood numbers. He has been praised for gradually infusing the genre (desi hip hop ) into mainstream pop culture, making it an integral part of the music business in the country. Being one of India’s first internet sensations, his tracks once ruled every music chart, party, and radio station.

The docu-film captures this personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh aka Honey Singh himself alongside sit-downs with his family members, friends, and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

Commenting on the docu-film, Honey Singh said, “I have spoken about my personal & career issues in the media before but I’ve never been able to bare it all. I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story. This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger.”

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga, Sikhya Entertainment added, "Yo Yo Honey Singh took over the Indian music industry by storm. His music resonated with the youth. Singh was a star even before he garnered limelight in the press. His tumultuous journey with fame intrigued a whole nation, and us at Sikhya. This was a story I wanted to explore. Thankfully, Netflix has always supported and given unique, diverse local stories to a global audience, creating a space for a perfect fit for a bare-it-all, authentic docu-film like this. We’re excited for you to meet the man behind the country’s rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed.”

