First look poster of Mammootty starrer Bazooka out

Yoodlee Films has released the first look poster of Bazooka, its big-budget Malayalam action thriller featuring Mammootty. The poster features the megastar as the central figure in a dimly lit space next to a bike almost as if he is about to embark on a journey of a lifetime.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. VP of Films & Events at Saregama India Ltd says, "The poster appears to be moody and mysterious because the film has many layers and at its heart, is the brilliance of Mammooty. We are working with him for the second time and this poster in a way, celebrates his aura and his formidable charisma."



Director Deeno Dennis says, "As I have said before, I always dreamt of working with Mammootty sir and this poster has finally brought that dream to life. I feel so thrilled to see his commanding presence in a story that I always wanted to tell and can't wait to share the teaser and eventually the film which is truly a labour of love for all of us."

Other Malayalam films to watch out for

Bazooka is the latest addition to Yoodlee's 2023 Malayalam slate with films such as Anveshippin Kandethum (with Tovino Thomas) and Kasargold (with Asif Ali and Sunny Wayne).



Bazooka is co-produced by Theatre Of Dreams.