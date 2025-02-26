A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select Citywalk Mall in New Delhi on Wednesday evening during the screening of a movie, an official said.

Panic gripped cinemagoers as a corner of the movie screen of PVR Cinemas at the mall caught fire during the 4:15 pm screening of the film Chhava, a witness told PTI.

Another person said as fire alarms started ringing in the hall, everybody rushed to the exit doors. The cinema hall was evacuated, he said.

An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42 pm, and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, it was a small fire and no one was injured, he said, adding the blaze was contained by 5.55 pm.

Delhi Police said they received a call about the fire at 5.57 pm from Saket Citywalk Mall.

"We got a call about the fire and the caller informed police that some people are trapped inside. Teams were immediately rushed to the spot and the flames were doused. No one was injured due to the fire," police in a statement said.

Veer Singh, who was watching the movie when the fire broke out, told PTI that he initially thought it was a scene from the movie.

"When people realised that the fire broke out inside the hall and smoke was billowing, people started screaming. It was a small fire. As the fire alarm went off, cinema hall staff came in and asked everyone to leave quickly," he said.