Filmmaker Siddique, who directed Salman Khan in Bodyguard, dies at 63

Well-known filmmaker Siddique died on Tuesday at a hospital in Kochi. He was 63. Siddique was hospitalised and had suffered a cardiac arrest on August 7 and remained in critical condition. In his long career, he had directed several blockbuster films in south India and the Hindi film industry including Salman Khan- Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard.



Siddique's condition deteriorated after suffering from cardiac arrest and he was put on ECMO (Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). Reports state he was also being treated for liver-related problems and pneumonia and had been put on ventilator support.

Siddique was reportedly admitted to the hospital due to "chronic liver disease and bronchopneumonia" nearly a month ago.



"He was put on a ventilator for respiratory failure and his condition improved with medical management. He was taken off ventilator and was on supplemental oxygen therapy. While on treatment, he had a massive heart attack and underwent emergency angioplasty.

"He was placed on ECMO support due to cardiogenic shock and respiratory failure. He developed multi-organ dysfunction with clinical deterioration and was declared dead on August 8 at 9.10 pm," a hospital source told PTI.

Family sources said the filmmaker's body will be kept at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Wednesday for the public to pay homage. The body will be later taken to his residence at Kakkanad. The funeral will be held at Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid later in the evening.

Condolences for Siddique



Soon after the news of Siddique's death broke, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran paid their condolences to the late filmmaker's family.

"Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Siddique, noted Malayalam film director. His films stood apart with characters one could easily relate to and set benchmarks for comedy and entertainment. May his soul rest in peace," Khan said in a tweet.

Siddique was an excellent screenwriter and director. The fact that various moments and dialogues in many films made by him and Lal remain in our minds even after decades is a testament to his talent," Vijayan said in a statement.

Siddique's prominent work



Siddique made his entry into the Malayalam cinema as an assistant director and worked under veteran filmmaker Fazil in 1983 along with friend and filmmaker Lal. Lal and Siddique later collaborated together and directed several films including blockbuster hits like Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Godfather and Vietnam Colony.



Siddique also directed Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He directed Salman Khan's Bodyguard, which also had Kareena Kapoor. Siddique's last film was Big Brother which was released in 2020. It had Mohanlal in the title role.

