FIFTY FIFTY's label ATTRAKT sues 3 former group members for 130 billion KRW

In a recent development, K-pop label ATTRAKT has initiated legal action against three former members of FIFTY FIFTY, Saena, Sio, and Aran, along with their parents and executives from The Givers, including Ahn Sung Il.

In a statement released on December 19, ATTRAKT confirmed the filing of a civil lawsuit against the ex-FIFTY FIFTY members and associated individuals, alleging unlawful contract termination.

"We filed a civil lawsuit against former FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran for the unlawful termination of their contract as well as The Givers, Ahn Sung Il, Mr. Baek, and the parents of the former members who had conspired with them," the label stated.

The lawsuit seeks damages potentially totalling hundreds of billions of Korean won, hinting that the amount might escalate as the legal proceedings progress. Reports from Korean news outlet Newsis indicate a lawsuit amounting to ₩130 billion KRW (approximately $99.7 million USD).

ATTRAKT emphasised that the trio, Aran, Sio, and Saena, are held responsible for the breach of contract that occurred between the label and the former FIFTY FIFTY members, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

The label clarified, "The estimated damages and penalty fees reached hundreds of billions of won. However, we demanded the partial payment of 13 billion won, considering the possibility of a further increase in damages in the future."

Earlier this year, all four FIFTY FIFTY members, including the three involved in the lawsuit, sought to terminate their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. Allegations arose concerning the label's failure to fulfil settlement agreements, provide adequate support, and safeguard the band's well-being. The group claimed their earnings for April were missing due to the label's oversight.

Amidst the legal strife, Keena from the group returned to ATTRAKT and issued an apology to the label's CEO, Jeon Hong Jun. Expressing remorse, Keena personally penned letters to the agency's staff, showing efforts to reconcile and address the situation since July.