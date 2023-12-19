Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar says she doesn't feel safe in Karachi, Pakistan

Renowned Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has recently expressed deep concerns regarding the safety of women in the country, highlighting the challenges faced by women in public spaces.

Omar also emphasised the lack of freedom and safety for women in Pakistan, stating, "Freedom and safety are a basic human need which is not here."

Omar candidly shared her feelings during a podcast, stating her desire to freely walk and cycle outdoors, asserting that it is a fundamental human need, reports Geo News. She highlighted that, aside from the COVID-19 lockdown, women feel restricted in their movement in public areas.

"I don’t feel safe here. I want to walk on the road, as it is every human’s need to go out for fresh air. I want to cycle but why can’t I do it?" she shared. "I feel stressed and anxious in Karachi and I just don’t feel safe, and I don’t think many women do. Men can never understand what Pakistani women grow up with no matter how hard you try. The fear a woman faces in this country cannot be understood [by a man]. You feel anxious every second."

Drawing a comparison, she mentioned feeling safer during her college days in Lahore when she commuted by bus, comparing it with her experiences in Karachi where she was mugged twice.

Further lamenting the pervasive fear among women in Pakistan, Omar shared, "You are not even safe in your home. Crime happens in every country but you can still go out and walk freely. I can’t even go to a park [in Pakistan] without being harassed."