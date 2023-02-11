'Fast X' Trailer is out! It's Vin Diesel vs Jason Momoa

The end of the road has begun! The much-anticipated trailer for Vin Diesel's 'Fast X' is finally here, and it's all about car chases, new villains, and high-action sequences. But this time, the most important thing for Dom Toretto is his family.



The fourth instalment, which is the tenth instalment of the long-running action movie series, brings back Justin Lin in the director's chair along with other cast members from the original series, including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang, who are all set to do some high octane action.



The trailer also gives us a glimpse of Jason Momoa, who is playing the role of the main villain Dante, and Larson, who plays a new character named Tess. Both Momoa and Larson can be seen doing explosive stunts.



Other newcomers are Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno.

The trailer starts off with the entire "Fast" family as they talk about their magnificent journey. The next frame shows Dom with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) as he talks about losing someone he loves, apparently his son Brian (Leo Abuelo Perry).



The trailer also introduces us to the film's main antagonist, Dante, Jason Momoa, who is the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes and the main villain of 2011 Fast Five, and he's back with a foolproof plan to exact revenge. Momoa, as the villain, is looking thrilling.

“That’s the problem with having such a big family,” Momoa’s Dante says. “How do you choose which ones you save?”

This time, Dante has dragged Don's son Brian into the fight this time, and the chaos is doubled with mind-boggling stunts, exploding vehicles, and helicopter chasing.

As per the official synopsis: “Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”