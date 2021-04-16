'Fast and Furious' meets 'Jurassic World'? 'F9' director Justin Lin answers

'Fast & the Furious' franchise may be coming to an end after its 11th movie, but that doesn't mean the story needs to stop there.

During a press conference for the next installment, 'Fast 9,' the cast and director were asked if there could ever be a 'Fast and Furious' and 'Jurassic World' crossover movie since they're both Universal Pictures properties.

"I never say never to anything," "F9" director Justin Lin told press and fans, according to Collider. "Part of our philosophy is not to ever be boxed in or labelled. That's all I will say."

Franchise star Michelle Rodriguez - who plays Dom's ride or die, Letty - said she doesn't see why the "Fast" crew wouldn't dabble with dinos.

"I'm all in!" Rodriguez said. "Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there's nowhere to go, but to cross-brand and merge."

"It's what big corporations do with each other when they get too big," Rodriguez continued. "You just have to brand and merge with each other. The only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios."

Rodriguez said it should be easier because the brands are owned by the same company.

The newest film in the saga, 'F9,' will have Dom go head-to-head with a long lost brother, Jakob (John Cena). The ninth film in the franchise is also bringing back Han (Sung Kang) and a lot of the 'Tokyo Drift' cast, including Bow Wow.

'F9' will be in theatres on June 25, 2021.