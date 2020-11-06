Fans are drawing parallels between 'V for Vendetta' and the year 2020. Here's why

The year 2020 has seen it all. Racial Tension, natural calamities, forest fires, a pandemic and now a divisive elections in the US. Amid uncertainties over election results, the film 'V for Vendetta' started trending on Twitter as many pointed out the freakish similarities between the film and the events that have unfolded this year.



Released in 2006, the film's plot centres around civil war and its after effects on the United States even as a pandemic grips the Europe.



Interestingly, the film is set in either 2020 or years close to it. Furthermore, the film's incidents take place November 5th onwards.



Many fans took to Twitter to point out the date and drew comparison to the film's plot with the current situation in the world.



"It's The 5th Of November. V For Vendetta was a warning to society about facism and that warning came utterly true this year. Rewatch it again to see. it is quite literally 2020: The Movie and it is quite literally an absolute masterpiece. we must never forget the 5th Of November," wrote a fan.

it's The 5th Of November



V For Vendetta was a warning to society about facism and that warning came utterly true this year



rewatch it again to see. it is quite literally 2020: The Movie and it is quite literally an absolute masterpiece.



we must never forget the 5th Of November pic.twitter.com/eMnB7DvgFu — ben // free assange🌹🌺 (@Check_Film_Fant) November 5, 2020 ×

"It’s the fifth of November. Just hit us how we’re being ushered into a corrupt, totalitarian, dystopic nightmare, growing eerily similar to 'V for Vendetta' (which surprisingly also takes place in 2020)," another pointed out. "Two other fave films on same subject matter: Equilibrium & Minority Report."

It’s the fifth of November. Just hit us how we’re being ushered into a corrupt, totalitarian, dystopic nightmare, growing eerily similar to “V for Vendetta” (which surprisingly also takes place in 2020). Two other fave films on same subject matter: Equilibrium & Minority Report — Libertatem (@rara_apa4) November 5, 2020 ×

"So V for Vendetta is set in 2020/2021 and let me tell ya it hits different this year," another one wrote.

So V for Vendetta is set in 2020/2021 and let me tell ya it hits different this year — Alicia (@AliciaMW_96) November 4, 2020 ×



In the film, a man known as V encourages an uprising against Parliament on Nov. 5, the anniversary of Guy Fawkes' arrest after a failed assassination attempt on King James I.

The film was inspired by a series of comic books of the same name which were released in the 1980s. The film featured Hugo Weaving as V while Natalie Portman played Evey, a follower. The film was directed by James McTeigue. The film was a commercial and critical success.