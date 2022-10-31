Fans are disappointed with Henry Cavill's exit from 'The Witcher', threaten to boycott the show

Henry Cavill is leaving his popular Netflix series 'The Witcher' after season 3. On Sunday, the makers announced that the series has been renewed for season 4 and shockingly revealed that Cavill is saying goodbye to the show, and Liam Hemsworth will be stepping into the shoes of Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the drama series.



"It’s official: The Witcher is returning for Season 4, and Henry Cavill will be handing his swords to Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt of Rivia after Season 3. Welcome to the Witcher family, Liam Hemsworth!,'' the announcement tweet reads.



While many fans were thrilled with the new casting announcement, there were some who were quick to share their disappointment online. Even some netizens slammed the makers for letting the lead actor of the series go and shared conspiracy theories about Cavill's leaving the series.



Reacting to the news, one user tweeted, ''Can't believe Henry Cavill isn't going to be the Witcher anymore.''

''They should just end it after season 3 there is no Witcher without Henry,'' another tweeted.

They couldn't even get the better Hemsworth brother that's how deep in shit The Witcher production is remember that folks — Alek (@felrija) October 29, 2022 ×

Honestly they should just cancel the whole show now idgaf Henry is the only witcher — Tayler (@taylermaddie29) October 30, 2022 ×

The Witcher fans watching Season 4 starring Liam Hemsworth instead of Henry Cavill: pic.twitter.com/0gYEzEvIev — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 29, 2022 ×

Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt doesn’t even make sense visually 😭 I like Henry as Superman but he was so good on The Witcher & he has SO MUCH chemistry with Anya. Yennefer and Geralt won’t be the same 😩 pic.twitter.com/I3h9sH3AJ8 — COZYshana Pierre (@mekishana) October 29, 2022 ×

No hate towards Liam Hemsworth but they should just end it after season 3. I just don't see people adjusting to this. — MikeyPerk (@mikeyperk) October 29, 2022 ×

Henry Cavill leaving The Witcher…throw the whole series away — Bryce Quaarper (@Obi_QuaanKenobi) October 30, 2022 ×

I think we all can agree that Henry Cavill as Witcher was one of the greatest casting ever pic.twitter.com/JCNb2A3m9Z — Shadow Knight 🦇 (@ShadowKnightPK) October 30, 2022 ×

Soon after the announcement, Cavill penned a farewell note, wishing Liam all the best in his new endeavour.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Cavill shared, "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.''

The casting news comes a few months before the release of the most-anticipated third season.