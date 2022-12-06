Fan-favourite TVF show ‘Pitchers S2’ to return, will stream on ZEE5

Second installment of the much-awaited series ‘Pitchers’ has finally been announced as the show will stream on ZEE5. An inspiration for millions of people to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, the first season revolved around the trials and tribulations of four young entrepreneurs who quit their day jobs in order to pursue their start-up venture.

The show is now returning after a gap of seven years and this time around, we meet the Pitchers 2.5 years after their tech start-up Pragati.AI was founded. The start-up is on the cusp of an expansion journey and short of one co-founder. The original cast consisting of Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee and Gopal Dutt are joined by Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi who will be seen in pivotal roles.

Watch the announcement promo here:

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are excited to announce the return of the fan favourite series, Pitchers after a long wait of 7 years. Pitchers is a story that resonated with and inspired millions of people to embark on an entrepreneurial journey. The new season introduces new characters, new struggles, a whole new determination to make things work, and whole lot of fun. We are sure that the audience will be super entertained and inspired after watching Pitchers S2”.