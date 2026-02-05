/F1: Apple TV tease new release timeline for Brad Pitt's sequel- Here's what we know

Sports drama F1, starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, turned out to be one of the highest-grossing films in Hollywood. Helmed by Joseph Kosinski, the movie is based on Formula One racing driver Sonny Hayes. In a recent event, a report has emerged that a release timeline has been set for the sequel of the film.

Has the F1 sequel finally been given a green light?

As per the report of The Hollywood Reporter, in a recent event in Santa Monica, Apple TV's Eddy Cue was welcomed to the Bark Hangar stage for a conversation with Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali. Cue asks about the Formula One sequel, "I got one last question that they asked. It's my favourite question of all, and it's kind of a boomerang because both of us will answer, “Is there going to be another Formula One movie given the success and how great the first movie was?”

To this Domenicali answered, “Stay tuned. We're going to tell you something more in the future. Never say never.” But we need to digest more of the success of this movie because it was something unique.

“And if you want to think of a new one, it has to be really, very, very good. Therefore, if this will happen, it will not be for next year. But maybe next year we're going to be here, and hopefully we have something more to announce.” Domencialli stated.

All about F1

The F1 movie tells the story, set in the 1990s, of Sonny Hayes, who was Formula 1's most promising driver until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, the owner of a struggling Formula 1 team convinces Sonny to return to racing and become the best in the world. Driving alongside the team's hotshot rookie, Sonny soon learns that the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.