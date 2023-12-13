Exploring timelessness of haseenas from ‘Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam' on second anniversary

Zindagi's Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam has completed two years. Over the past two years, the show has not only captured the hearts of viewers but has also garnered recognition from esteemed industry awards. A first in many respects, the Pakistani drama show featured strong, unapologetic female characters who wrote their own destinies. Here's looking at each character and how their stories maintain a timeless relevance in contemporary times:

Beo Raana Zafar as Massey Ma

Massey Ma's relentless pursuit of justice resonates even in today's context, where the quest for truth and accountability is more relevant than ever. Her character mirrors the contemporary call for addressing past mistakes and rectifying societal wrongs, emphasizing the enduring human need for redemption and ethical responsibility.

Sarwat Gilani as Mehek

Mehek's story serves as a poignant reminder of the vulnerability inherent in relationships, a theme that remains timeless. In today's era of complex interpersonal dynamics and evolving societal norms, Mehek's character becomes a relatable representation of individuals navigating the aftermath of shattered trust and seeking resilience amid life's uncertainties.

Sanam Saeed as Zuvi

Zuvi's character, uncovering hidden truths within the elite circles, reflects the contemporary discourse around societal expectations and the pressure to maintain appearances. In the age of social media and curated online personas, Zuvi's journey serves as a reflection of the facade often associated with privilege, highlighting the universal struggle to reconcile public images with private realities.

Eman Suleman as Zehra