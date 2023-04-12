Explained: Why is the Internet obsessed with Barbie memes?

Are you a Barbie or just a Ken? If you haven't lived under a rock so far, then you would have noticed the latest Barbie trend that has caught everyone's fancy on the Internet. Filmmaker Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated film Barbie, featuring Margot Robbie in the titular role, is all set to release in the summer of 2023. The film's makers teased fans as they shared character posters of the film introducing the impressive lineup of actors that are set to play a different version of Barbie or her boyfriend Ken in the film.



Actors like Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Sharon Rooney, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Helen Mirren, Scott Evans, and Ncuti Gatwa are all part of the film. Interestingly, the actor playing different versions of Barbie have been given distinct character traits, the actors playing Ken are well, just...Ken.



The posters provide a glimpse of various Barbies, revealing cast members like Dua Lipa, who’s making her acting debut as a Barbie who is a mermaid, and Kate McKinnon, who’s playing a Barbie who is "always in the splits."

Barbie and its problematic past

For years, Mattel- the maker of the Barbie doll, has been criticised for making the most popular doll in the world. Critics have debated that the doll's appearance has been sexualised and it promotes a certain body type among young girls which is not realistic. A typical Barbie doll has a narrow waist, a full chest, and long slender arms and legs. The doll is always perched on her toes- ready to slip into heels.

With changing times, Mattel has consciously tried to change the image of Barbie dolls to make them more relatable for young girls. Over the years, Barbie has adopted various professions and ethnicity. We have a black Barbie, a doctor Barbie, and an Indian Barbie to name a few. While the Barbie doll has gone through changes, its male counterpart Ken has remained more or less the same.

Greta Gerwig's land of Barbie

The plot of the Barbie film is not known so far but the character posters seem to address a long-standing debate on how good an influence these dolls are on young girls. Gerwig seems to have used Barbie as a metaphor to represent the modern woman - who are known for more than their looks. Barbie has been considered an example of how women should be and so Gerwig's Barbies have various attributes and are not just sexual objects of desire for men.



Notice how the men are depicted in the poster? They look brawny, and plastic and have no defined attributes.

Women are typically known to juggle multiple roles in life. They have - for years- balanced both work and home beautifully while men are typically known to just achieve great heights professionally. Gerwig's sly dig on the societal imbalance did not go unnoticed on the internet.

The social media trend

The internet caught on to the Barbie trend almost instantly and made its own version of it- often equating real-life couples and on-screen popular couples to Barbie and Ken. In all the memes, the women were given attributes and the men were just Ken.

Here take a look at the memes.

my favourite part of all the barbie posters is all the women have elaborate and cool career titles and the men are just "he is ken" — mai (@sadthedreamer) April 4, 2023 ×

This Barbie is a goddess. He is just a Ken. pic.twitter.com/VALwGrJr6n — Ceci Kalach (@KalachCeci) April 4, 2023 ×

She is everything, he is just a Ken pic.twitter.com/j6Y0Q8UGiT — aurora⁷ (@Rhaenyrawidow) April 4, 2023 ×

That's not all. While the feminist take on Barbie made people laugh, it also led to a huge marketing campaign as the brand picked up the trend and redesigned it to promote its own products.

Barbie enthusiasts can also create their own plastic personas through the Barbie Selfie Generator. It requires just one step: uploading a picture of yourself, then the AI adds customized colours and text.

The trend also led to several Instagram pages making commentary on celebrities. Take a look:

Directed by Greta Gerwig who also serves a co-writer of the film along with Noah Baumbach, Barbie has been produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 21.

