/EXO-CBX legal row: Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin take agency dispute to court

South Korean-Chinese group EXO is grabbing headlines, but there's a twist to it. The sub-unit of the boy band named EXO-CBX consisting of members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have reportedly approached a Seoul court seeking to temporarily suspend their exclusive agreements with their agency, INB100. The latest move adds another chapter to the complicated dispute surrounding the trio's activities and financial settlements.

EXO-CBX takes legal action against INB100

As per several Korean media outlets, EXO members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin have taken their latest dispute with their agency to court. The three singers, who form EXO's first sub-unit, EXO-CBX, have filed an application seeking to temporarily suspend the effect of their exclusive contracts with INB100. The case was heard at the Seoul Central District Court on September 7.

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According to reports, the immediate issue involves settlement payments that the members say remain unpaid. Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin had previously informed the agency that they intended to terminate their exclusive agreements. After the termination was not accepted, the three artists turned to the court and sought an injunction that would suspend the contracts while the wider dispute is addressed.

For the unversed, INB100 was established by Baekhyun in 2023 after the three members left SM Entertainment for their individual activities. Chen and Xiumin subsequently joined the company. The agency later became part of the wider One Hundred Label structure led by Cha Ga-won. The change in corporate structure has since become part of the complicated backdrop to the members' current dispute.

The latest case is separate from, but connected to, the much longer dispute between EXO-CBX and their former agency SM Entertainment. Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin first publicly challenged SM in 2023, raising concerns over their contracts and financial transparency. The dispute later resulted in further legal proceedings concerning settlement payments and the terms of an agreement between the artists and SM.

All about EXO

EXO is a South Korean-Chinese boy band based in Seoul, formed by SM Entertainment in 2011, and made their debut in 2012. The group consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. They are noted for releasing music and performing extensively in Korean, Mandarin and Japanese.

The group debuted with twelve members separated into Exo-K (Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun) and Exo-M (Xiumin, Lay, Chen, Luhan, Kris and Tao). Members Kris, Luhan, and Tao departed the group individually amid legal battles with SM Entertainment in 2014 and 2015.

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