/Andy Williams dies at 48 after collapsing during wrestling match, condolences pour in

Andy Williams, who built a rare dual career in music and professional wrestling, has reportedly died at the age of 48. The founder of the band Every Time I Die, later became widely known in wrestling as The Butcher. His death followed a collapse during an Enjoy Wrestling match in Pennsylvania.

Andy Williams dies at 48; AEW issues statement

All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a major professional wrestling promotion in the United States, released a statement saying, "All Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher. A trailblazing musician with EITD and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of professional condolences. Go out to Williams' family, friends and fans."

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Also Read: Former Every Time I Die guitarist Andy Williams collapses during wrestling show

As per a TMZ report, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's officer said that Andy Williams passed away on Saturday night (September 5) following his health crisis at Mr Small's Theatre in Millvale, PA. The Butcher and his partner, The Blade, were battling TME during the Enjoy Wrestling event, leading to its prompt cancellation.

A representative for Enjoy Wrestling had posted a statement on X, saying that Andy collapsed at the end of his match, and doctors rushed to his aid, giving him CPR before an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. The rep also said everyone was sent home while thanking all the people who gave assistance to Andy.

An official cause of death has not been immediately released pending further examination and autopsy results.

Tributes and condolences pour in for Andy Williams

Soon after the news of Andy Williams spread, fans took to social media platforms to pay their tributes. One user wrote, "Throwback to when the Butcher yeeted Orange Cassidy off the stage during an Every Time I Die concert in 2019. RIP Andy Williams."

Another user wrote, "I was blessed with a chance to go on tour a few years back alongside every time I die. I have no idea why I felt inclined to film this particular night, but I'm glad I did. Thank you Andy for helping shape my musical taste for the rest of my life."

"Guess that Every Time I Die reunion will never happen then....RIP Andy Williams", wrote the third user.