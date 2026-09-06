/Manoj Bajpayee to play Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha’s next, first look inside

Manoj Bajpayee is all set to take on one of the most challenging roles of his career. The actor is stepping into the shoes of Mahatma Gandhi for Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming film. The actor has begun filming for the project in Lucknow, marking his first screen portrayal of the revered freedom fighter.

Ever since the announcement of Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming directorial feature produced by Anubhav Sinha, curiosity around the project has been at an all-time high. The project is based on a crucial, lesser-known 21-day chapter of India’s independence history.

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First look out

While fans have been eagerly waiting to see how the actor plays Bapu, an image of Manoj Bajpayee has created buzz online, giving audiences an unexpected peek at his look.

The image shows Bajpayee in a dramatic, near-unrecognizable transformation. Fans and film enthusiasts online have quickly pointed out how the actor seems to have absorbed the physical mannerisms of the leader.

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Manoj Bajpayee as Mahatma Gandhi Photograph: ()

About the project

This project reunites some of the most respected creative minds in Hindi cinema. Anubhav Sinha, known for delivering hard-hitting and thought-provoking hits like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, serves as producer under the banner of A Benaras Mediaworks. Joining forces with him is veteran director Sudhir Mishra, who marks nearly four decades in the industry with acclaimed works like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Dharavi. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla is also joining the ensemble.

The film is directed by Sudhir Mishra and features Manoj Bajpayee and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under A Benaras Mediaworks production and presented by NH Studioz.