/Why did Manoj Bajpayee decide to quit acting? Here's what we know

Manoj Bajpayee is set to bring back the storm of entertainment with his upcoming theatrical release, Governor: The Silent Saviour, on June 12, 2026. The actor recently had a chat with YouTuber and content creator Ranveer Allahbadia, where he gave a sneak peek into his life struggles, decision to quit acting and desire to do commercial films.

Manoj Bajpayee on quitting acting

During the conversation, when the YouTuber asked Bajpayee about his plans for the future and whether he would continue his acting career, the actor gave a shocking reply.

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He said, "Kareeb 10 saal se naa, beech beech mein mann karta hai ki main acting chhod doon. Lekin fir kabhi koi role ajata hai aur main chala jaata hoon. (For about 10 years, I've occasionally felt like quitting acting. But then a role comes up, and I'm drawn to it.)

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He further continued his saying, "Main acting ko majboori ki taur pe nahi karna chahta hoon ki mujhe ghar par dal roti leke jaani hai. Mujhe acting karni hai ki agar koi character ko nibhane main bahut mazza aayega." (I don't want to act because I have to take home a meal. I want to act because I really enjoy playing a character.)

"I want to do commercial films"

Apart from revealing his decision to quit acting, the actor also shared his desire to do commercial films.

He stated, "Aajkal mera bada mann kar raha hai commercial film karne ka jabki main bahut door raha hoon. I want to do out-and-out slapstick comedy. (Nowadays, I really feel like doing a commercial film, even though I am far away from that space, but I want to do a full-fledged slapstick comedy, something completely silly and carefree.)

He also added, "Thoda gaano pe naacho. Kuch nahi, ghar se koi teyaari nahi karke aana hai" (Dance to a few songs. Nothing serious, just show up on set without having to do any preparation at home.)

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj Bajpayee was last seen in the biographical crime thriller film Inspector Zende. He garnered critical acclaim and portrayed his finest performance. As of June 2026, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming project, Governor: The Silent Saviour, scheduled for release on June 12. Directed by Chinmay Mandlekar, the film is inspired by the untold true events of India's 1990 financial crisis.