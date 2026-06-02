/Manoj Bajpayee’s Governor is based on former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan: Know more about the economist

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee starrer Governor has left everyone intrigued. Made under the banner of Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and also features Adah Sharma in a key role.

The film explores a crucial yet lesser-known chapter of India's economic history, bringing the turbulent financial crisis of the 1990s to the big screen in a gripping new thriller. While we have seen amazing performance by Manoj Bajpayee in the trailer, not many know that the film is inspired by former RBI Governor S Venkitaramanan.

Who was S Venkitaramanan

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Indian civil servant and economist S Venkitaramanan led the Reserve Bank of India as its 18th Governor between December 1990 and December 1992. He played a pivotal role during a critical phase marked by unprecedented economic pressures and transformative developments for India.

The legacy of S Venkitaramanan is deeply intertwined with India's response to the economic crisis of 1991. As the nation grappled with a severe balance of payments crisis and critically depleted foreign exchange reserves, he played a crucial role in navigating one of the most challenging periods in the country's economic history. Backed by decades of administrative service and a strong academic background, the senior IAS officer held several key positions in both state and central governments before taking on this historic responsibility.

At the time, India's foreign exchange reserves had dwindled to the point where the country had barely enough funds to cover a few weeks of imports. Faced with an unprecedented emergency, he approved a highly controversial yet necessary measure, using India's gold reserves as collateral to secure emergency foreign loans. Under his leadership, gold was shipped overseas and pledged to international banks to raise approximately USD 405 million. The move helped India avoid a sovereign default and bought crucial time for policymakers to implement sweeping economic reforms. Today, the decision is viewed as one of the most important turning points in modern Indian economic history. S Venkitaramanan passed away on November 18, 2023, at the age of 92.

About Governor

Manoj Bajpayee, who will be seen playing the character inspired by S Venkitaramanan, called Venkitaramanan, who is a visionary who took enormous risks at a time when the country's future was uncertain. According to the actor, the former RBI Governor was not considered the obvious choice for the role but was brought in during a national emergency. Bajpayee said Venkitaramanan's unconventional thinking and willingness to take difficult decisions helped prevent India from going bankrupt. The actor added that the film aims to highlight the story of a man whose contribution to India's economic survival remains largely unknown to the public.

Based on true events, Governor dives deep into the financial turmoil that shook India during the 1990s economic collapse. Packed with tension, power, and political drama, the trailer offers a riveting peek into the world of crisis and survival. National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee takes centre stage as a Governor, delivering a fierce and commanding screen presence unlike anything seen before.