Exclusive: Shweta Tripathi on ZEE5 movie Kanjoos Makhichoos and films she enjoys the most

Shweta Tripathi was recently seen with Kunal Kemmu in ZEE5 film Kanjoos Makhichoos as it premiered on March 24, 2023. Speaking to WION in an exclusive chat, the actress revealed what she enjoys the most as an actor.

A family-comedy film, Kanjoos Makhichoos is as the name suggests a story about a man named Jamnaprasad, a renowned miser, who is secretly saving money to send his parents on a holy trip but all hell breaks loose when his parents go missing due to heavy floods.

On the kind of content she enjoys doing most, Shweta Tripathi said, “I enjoy drama a lot because I like my life to be as simple as possible but on the other side I want my characters to be as dramatic as possible. I want my characters to explore the pain, the anger. I want my characters to feel, and I feel it through my character.”

Shweta, who is best known for her pivotal roles in Masaan, OTT show Mirzapur revealed she learned a lot from her latest film Kanjoos Makhichoos. “Before, I felt like a fish out of water but after doing Kanjoos Makhichoos I came to realise there was a lot to learn. There is a certain beat, a certain rhythm that the scenes need to have which I was not aware of. I wish to explore more genres.”

On what makes the film stand out, Shweta said, “Kanjoos Makhichoos is a fun film. It is a film that you can watch with your family, you can watch alone. It will stand out because we have the wonderful Kunal Kemmu with us, who has a lot of fan following. So, you will have a lot of fun while watching this one.”

Kanjoos Makhichoos is currently streaming on ZEE5 from March 24, 2023.

