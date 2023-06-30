Everything to know about Jungkook's debut solo single Seven

Big news for BTS fans and K pop star Jungkook is officially launching his solo single and it’s called “Seven”. This song will mark the debut for the singer's solo career. Jungkook is the Korean pop band’s youngest member and while he has released several singles as gifts to his fans through the years, this will extra special for him. Prior to this, we have heard his other singles like “Still WIth You”, "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth and his World Cup anthem, "Dreamers" with Fahad Al Kubaisi.

Meanwhile, “Seven” was teased by Big Hit via Weverse. “Seven” will release on July 14 as they describe the song as an "invigorating 'summer song' that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jung Kook's charm."

Fans are currently unclear on the context of the name of his single but they do know that seven is an important number for the septet. BTS comprises of seven members. Jungkook also happens to be BTS’ seventh member. The members are listed on official outings in a certain way. First is their leader, RM, followed by the rest of the members in order by age: Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and then Jungkook.

