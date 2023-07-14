'Everything is f**ked': Margot Robbie, Cynthia Nixon and more stars speak in support of SAG-AFTRA strike
Story highlights
The strike has received support from a number of stars who are speaking out for the rights of the actors and writers. Even, the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's most-anticipated movie of the Oppenheimer witnessed a walkout from actors Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy among others.
The strike has received support from a number of stars who are speaking out for the rights of the actors and writers. Even, the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's most-anticipated movie of the Oppenheimer witnessed a walkout from actors Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy among others.
Hollywood’s actors have begun their protest for their rights. It is the first time in 43 years that Hollywood actors will go on a strike. On Thursday (July 12), the strike began at midnight after failed negotiation between SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).
This will be the first time in four decades that actors will be on the picket lines. They will join the ongoing writers' strike that began on May 2.
The strike has received support from a number of stars who are speaking out for the rights of the actors and writers. Even, the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's most-anticipated movie Oppenheimer witnessed a walkout from actors Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy among others.
Hollywood studios seek to replace background actors with AI after one day's pay
Explaining the absence of the actors, the director told the audience, "I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy."
He added, "The list is enormous. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and so many more. And we have to acknowledge, you've seen them here earlier on the red carpet, unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining my guild, one of my guilds, the writers' guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union, and we support them."
What does Hollywood actors strike mean for upcoming movies and TV shows?
Other actors like Olivia Wilde, Rosie O'Donnell, Margot Robbie, and Jamie Lynn have come forwards and shared messages in support of the new strike.
Actress Cynthia Nixon tweeted, "The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long. We will win this!"
The @sagaftra strike has at last arrived. I am proud to be standing tall with the @WGAWest and @WGAEast as actors and writers together demand a fair share of the record-breaking profits the studios have been reaping from our labor for far too long.— Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) July 13, 2023
We will win this! ✊🏻🔥🔥🔥✊🏻
Veteran actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who never shies away from sharing her views, shared a post featuring her stills from the show The Bear.
In the caption, she wrote, "The @sagaftra symbol used to be the masks of the actors face. 🎭REPRESENTING the EXPRESSIONS. The EMOTIONS. The FEELINGS generated by the WORDS of their UNION MEMBERS! Union contracts PROTECT our SAFETY and EXPLOITATION! We are UNION STRONG!"
Margot Robbie, who is currently promoting her movie Barbie, told Sky News during the movie’s London premiere that she “absolutely” supports the SAG-AFTRA strike.
“I very much am in support of all the unions and I’m a part of SAG, so I would absolutely stand by them,” she said.
Sweet Jesus.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 13, 2023
You bet your ASS we’re on strike. #UnionStrong https://t.co/0rVwc3uBA0
Bob Odenkirk, who got an Emmy nomination for his performance in Better Call Saul, tweeted, “Holy Cow. Go Fran Go! This was a powerful statement. I stand with Fran and everyone in SAG and WGA in this extended moment…onwards.”
#SAG #WGA ✊ https://t.co/MHJHXyaiQi— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 13, 2023
The federal mediator leaving the negotiations at 12:01 after 1 day of work knowing they were a prop at best but gave it the good old college try. #SAGAFTRA#UnionStrong pic.twitter.com/j5lK6J3jIW— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 13, 2023
Holy Cow. Go Fran Go! This was a powerful statement. I stand with Fran and everyone in SAG and WGA in this extended moment...onwards https://t.co/1TO5xqkF4l— Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 13, 2023
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.