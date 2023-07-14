'Everything is f**ked': Margot Robbie, Cynthia Nixon and more stars speak in support of SAG-AFTRA strike

Hollywood’s actors have begun their protest for their rights. It is the first time in 43 years that Hollywood actors will go on a strike. On Thursday (July 12), the strike began at midnight after failed negotiation between SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers).

This will be the first time in four decades that actors will be on the picket lines. They will join the ongoing writers' strike that began on May 2.



The strike has received support from a number of stars who are speaking out for the rights of the actors and writers. Even, the London premiere of Christopher Nolan's most-anticipated movie Oppenheimer witnessed a walkout from actors Emily Blunt, and Cillian Murphy among others. Hollywood studios seek to replace background actors with AI after one day's pay Explaining the absence of the actors, the director told the audience, "I have to acknowledge the work of our incredible cast, led by Cillian Murphy."

He added, "The list is enormous. Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, Rami Malek, and so many more. And we have to acknowledge, you've seen them here earlier on the red carpet, unfortunately, they're off to write their picket signs for what we believe to be an imminent strike by SAG, joining my guild, one of my guilds, the writers' guild, in the struggle for fair wages for working members of their union, and we support them." What does Hollywood actors strike mean for upcoming movies and TV shows? Other actors like Olivia Wilde, Rosie O'Donnell, Margot Robbie, and Jamie Lynn have come forwards and shared messages in support of the new strike.