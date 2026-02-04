/Even if This Love Disappears Tonight review: Choo Young Woo-Shin Si Ah starrer is all about gentle, emotional take on young love

The South Korean movie Even If This Love Disappears Tonight premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. Helmed by Kim Hye Yong, the romance drama is based on the novel of the same name. Ever since the trailer was released, fans were eagerly wanting to see more of the chemistry between the main leads, Choo Young Woon and Shin Si Ah. The heartwarming tale of love blossoms between the two high school students. But with secrets each is holding, will they survive till the end?

Plot of Even If This Love Disappears Tonight

The movie is all about Kim Hye Young, played by Shin Si Ah, who suffers from anterograde amnesia and forgets each night, only relying on the diary in which she writes her daily events and routine to remember it the next day. While Kim Jae Won, who plays Choo Young Woo, is always cheery and enjoys each day to its fullest.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The movie opens with Han Seo Yeon reading her journal, which reads, 'January 8, 2025: you got into a car accident that left you with a memory disorder.' When you fall asleep, your memory resets the next morning to the moment of the accident. It's a condition called anterograde amnesia. "The conditions known about her are her parents, her best friend and her teachers at school.

But everything changes when, one fine day, a man named Kim Jae Won, as a dare, is challenged to go ask Seo Yoon for a date, which everyone expects she will turn him down for. But to everyone's surprise, she agrees to go out on a date with him. Realising what just happened, Jae Won apologises and explains what happened. With this they embark on the journey of knowing each other, and the love blossoms slowly. But what happens at the end? Do they survive the love story? Do they get their happily ever after?

Is Even If This Love Disappears Tonight worth watching?

The South Korean movie is definitely a must-watch. For the ones who would love a high school romance with a slow pace, heartwarming with an emotional ride. Coming to the performances of Choo Young Woo and Shin Si Ah, the duo have done a brilliant job by showcasing the delicacy of romance in every detail the story demanded.

The main leads definitely brought their characters to life, be it the scenes of romance, emotional moments, or happy moments. While the other cast of the movie, including Jin Ho Eun, Jo Yoo Jung and Jo Han Chul, among others, have been equally brilliant in portraying their characters.

Even If This Love Disappears Tonight is a remake of the Japanese film Even If The Love Disappears From The World Tonight, which has been adapted from the novel by Misaki Ichijo. The South Korean romance film is helmed by Kim Hye Young and is produced under Blue Fire Studio.

Also Read: Singer Jesy Nelson reveals her twins may never live past age of two