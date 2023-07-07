Eva Mendes hails Ryan Gosling ahead of Barbie release, calls him 'the greatest actor'

Eva Mendes is all praise for her man, Ryan Gosling. Mendes and Ryan are one of the Hollywood couples who have kept their personal lives away from the media glare and rarely talk about each other and their lives. However, recently, Mendes shared an appreciation post for her love, Ryan.

Ahead of the release of Barbie, Mendes took to her Instagram account and shared a bunch of photos of them from their 2012 movie The Place Beyond The Pines.

Eva's Instagram post: Gushing over her longtime partner, Eva called him one of "the greatest" actors.

The carousel of photos also featured a quote from Barbie director Greta Gerwig. During her recent interview with Rolling Stone, the director praised Gosling and described him as "some combination of Marlon Brando meets Gene Wilder meets John Barrymore meets John Travolta."

The actress captioned the photos as, ''Mi Hombre. Mi Vida…To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement. Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig @rollingstone.''

They have been together since they starred in the 2011 film The Place Beyond the Pines. In November last year, the news of Eva and Ryan's secret marriage started spreading after the actress addressed Ryan as her husband during her interview with Today Australia.

"Everybody is amazing; everybody is welcoming us; it’s been so beautiful." My husband, Ryan, is here... and our children are here; we’re having the best time, '' she said back then. More about the Barbie movie: Greta Gerwig's Barbie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in the leading roles of Ken and Barbie. While the film’s plot has been kept under wraps until now, as per Variety, the film does find Barbie and Ken stuck in the real world, where the former discovers the challenges of being a live woman.

The film stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.



Barbie premieres in cinemas near you on July 21, 2023.

