Enough is enough! Britney Spears lashes out at reports that she almost died

Brintey Spears is finally speaking out amid all the talk about her mental health. Many media outlets have reported that the pop star has been struggling with her mental health for years, and the situation is so dire now that they are now planning an intervention. "Britney has been acting increasingly erratically, and those around her have become increasingly concerned," a source told People. "She is often up all night, sleeps during the day, and has a lot of anger."



After the news became a hot topic, Britney herself came out and addressed the matter.



Taking to her Instagram handle, the pop star responded to all the reports and wrote, "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died."



"I mean, at some point, enough is enough! I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because, even though I enjoy doing it, there are obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!"



Further, the 'Hold Me Closer' singer urged the public to not believe everything they read.