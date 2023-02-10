Enough is enough! Britney Spears lashes out at reports that she almost died
Britney Spears' remarks come a month after she lashed out at her fans, who sent police to her house to do a wellness check.
Brintey Spears is finally speaking out amid all the talk about her mental health. Many media outlets have reported that the pop star has been struggling with her mental health for years, and the situation is so dire now that they are now planning an intervention. "Britney has been acting increasingly erratically, and those around her have become increasingly concerned," a source told People. "She is often up all night, sleeps during the day, and has a lot of anger."
After the news became a hot topic, Britney herself came out and addressed the matter.
Taking to her Instagram handle, the pop star responded to all the reports and wrote, "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died."
"I mean, at some point, enough is enough! I'm probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because, even though I enjoy doing it, there are obviously a lot of people who don't wish me well!"
Further, the 'Hold Me Closer' singer urged the public to not believe everything they read.
"I'm honestly not surprised at all... Again, I'm doing my best! Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year... No, folks, it's not 2007... It's 2023, and I'm making my first homemade lasagna at home! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room! As my husband says it best: don't believe everything you read! All that love right back at ya!"
Lashing out at her fans, Spears said, "As everyone knows, the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans, but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded."