Emmy Awards 2020: Zendaya twirls in stunning purple dress as she bags first win

Zendaya brought A-game to the fashion table at Emmy Awards 2020 in her stunning purple dress.

The 23-year-old actress did not get too comfortable in her pajamas even though the ceremony carried out virtually with all stars watching and responding to wins and snubs from their homes. Emmy Awards 2020: 'Schitt's Creek', 'Watchmen', 'Succession' pick up major wins

Zendaya was seen twirling around in an Instagram video she and her stylist, Law Roach, shared. She shared an Instagram story and wrote, “And so it begins…”

She wore a plunging Christopher John Rogers dress, Bulgari jewels and Christian Louboutin heels.

Emmys 2020: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback picture wishing nominees

The actress won her first Emmy award for ‘Euphoria’ in Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category.

Emmy Awards 2020: Meet the big winners