Emma Stone marries fiance Dave McCary in a secret ceremony: Report

Emma Stone and Saturday Night Live director Dave McCary tied the knot after 9 months of their engagement.



In the past few weeks, there were rumours started surfacing that the couple recently married in a secret ceremony after they were spotted wearing matching gold bands, as now the source confirmed to the agency, that they have ‘definitely tied the knot'.



The 31-year-old actress, and Dave, 35, planned to marry in March, but they have to postpone the ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is no official announcement by the couple yet.

The duo got engaged in December 2019 and confirmed the news by sharing their sweet picture on their social media handles. The pair met in the set of SNL show in 2016, when Emma hosted a special episode, which has been directed by Dave.



Before McCary, Stone was linked in a long-term relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, whom she dated from 2011 to 2015.