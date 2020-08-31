Emma Roberts is pregnant with boyfriend, reveals baby's gender

Hollywood star Emma Roberts is pregnant.

The actor took to her Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. She wrote, “Me…and my two favorite guys 💙💙,” as she shared a photo of herself with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

In the picture, Emma looks visibly pregnant and pretty much hints that she is expecting a baby boy with Garrett.

This is the first time that Emma has posted a photo of herself with Garrett on social media.

Emma and Garrett made headlines when they were pictured together holding hands in New York City in March 2019. They were also spotted kissing on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

On the work front, Emma Roberts will be seen next in romantic comedy ‘Holidate’.