Eminem opens up on why he apologised to Rihanna for offensive lyrics

It might not come as a shock to you if you have followed Eminem’s songs and how once he sang about Rihanna’s domestic violence episode with then-boyfriend Chris Brown and infact sided with the latter. But Eminem is now apologising. Actually he apologised way back but he’s now giving an explanation as to why he apologised.

In one of his songs, Eminem had rapped: "Of course I side with Chris Brown, I’d beat a bitch down too." This is from one of Eminem’s leaked songs from 2009 on Chris Brown-Rihanna episode.

The leaked song came as a shocker for most music fans as Rihanna and Eminem have infact worked together on several projects. Their duel ‘Monster’ and ‘Love The Way You Lie’ were massive hits.

After the leaked song with offensive lyrics came out, Eminem's publicist clarified that the verse was eventually scrapped but the rapper also directly apologized to Rihanna on ‘Zeus,’ from last year's Music to Be Murdered By Side B.

"But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna / For that song that leaked, I'm sorry, Ri / It wasn't meant to cause you grief. Regardless, it was wrong of me," he rapped.

Eminem has now also explained why he decided to apologise to Rihanna on "Zeus," as well as his feelings regarding the offending lyric. He said, "I didn't know how somebody got it. I have no recollection of even remembering doing that. That verse, the rhyme schemes, didn't even sound familiar to me. So I was caught off guard too. I was like, 'What the fuck, I said that?'"

"I said it and I was wrong for saying that, it was fucking stupid," he admitted, explaining that while he was recording his 2009 album Relapse he was "learning how to rap again" after battling drug addiction. "That was one of those things that it was like, well, if it rhymes, say it."

"That's not even an excuse, but I'm just saying that there was a phase I was going through with that record. It was one of those things. I think I just said it cause it rhymed. Looking back now, I should have thought better of it."