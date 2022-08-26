Eminem and Snoop Dogg to perform at VMAs after more than a decade

Eminem and Snoop Dogg are all set to make a return to the VMAs (Video Music Awards)! According to Variety, for Sunday`s MTV Video Music Awards, Eminem and Snoop Dogg will make a special appearance on the VMAs stage to play `From the D 2 The LBC`, a song that was inspired by "the universe of the Otherside metaverse."

Their joint appearance is the first VMA performance by either rapper in more than a decade. n 2005, Snoop and Diddy performed at the VMAs as part of an homage to Notorious B.I.G. In 2010, Rihanna and Eminem performed `Not Afraid` and `Love the Way You Lie` as part of the show`s opening act.

According to Variety, Eminem and Snoop are nominated in the best hip-hop category for `From The D 2 The LBC`. Although this will be the duo`s third in-person concert in 2022, `From the D 2 the LBC` is their first joint effort in more than 20 years.

They performed at this year`s Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show alongside Mary J. Blige, Dr Dre, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar, then in June, they gave a live performance of their newest collaboration at ApeFest, a festival in New York for owners of the Bored Ape NFT.

With 60 nominations, Eminem is the second-most nominated artist in VMAs history, only Madonna has more (69). He is one of the top 5 artists with the most victories with 13, with which he ranks. Snoop was nominated for best rap video for the first time in 1994 with `Doggy Dogg World`, and he went on to win three of the 13 awards he was nominated for.

Also read: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers for failing to pay $878,000 in fees

The 2022 VMAs are going to take place at New jersey`s Prudential Center on August 28.