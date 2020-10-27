Emily Ratajkowski expecting first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily revealed the big news on the digital cover of Vogue.



Revealing the big news, Ratajkowski penned an essay for the site, where she explained why the couple is letting their child decide their gender.

From Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, celebrity couples expecting babies this year



Posting a short video on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Grateful and growing. Thank you @voguemagazine for this very special cover''.

"When my husband and I tell friends that I'm pregnant, their first question after 'Congratulations' is almost always 'Do you know what you want,'' Emily said.

"We like to respond that we won't know the gender until our child is 18 and that they'll let us know then," she continued. "Everyone laughs at this. There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with: the truth that we ultimately have no idea who—rather than what—is growing inside my belly," she added. Though Emily says her child's gender is not important to her, she admits that, in the past, she almost automatically imagined herself having a daughter.

The couple got married in a surprise ceremony in 2018, "I got married today," she wrote on a selfie with her new husband posted right after the ceremony.