Emilia Clarke opens up for the first time on 'Game Of Thrones' finale disappointment

This is possibly the first time that Emilia Clarke, actress who played Daenerys aka Mother of Dragons in HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ is opening up about how she felt for the show’s ending.

While the finale of the hit show was heavily criticised, Emilia and other actors stood by the writers and applauded the show. This is the first time that she said she felt “disappointed” by the ending.

In an interview to The Sunday Times, Emilia Clarke said, “I knew how I felt [about the ending] when I first read it, and I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say. But I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so it’s just polite, isn’t it?” and continued later, saying, “It was all about the set pieces. I think the sensational nature of the show was, possibly, given a huge amount of airtime because that’s what makes sense.”

Speaking about her character’s arc, Emilia said, “Yeah, I felt for her. I really felt for her. And yeah, was I annoyed that Jon Snow didn’t have to deal with something? He got away with murder — literally.” Towards the end of the show, Daenerys became a villainous character from a timid, pretty looking girl who wanted to sit on her father’s throne.

Earlier, on the show and her love for the character, Emilia said, “I feel very taken care of as a character in that sense. It’s a very beautiful and touching ending. Hopefully, what you’ll see in that last moment as she’s dying is: There’s the vulnerability — there’s the little girl you met in season one. See? She’s right there. And now, she’s not there anymore… But having said all of the things I’ve just said, I stand by Daenerys. I stand by her! I can’t not.”

‘Game of Thrones’ ran for eight seasons with its popularity touching the sky.