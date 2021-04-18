Emilia Clarke looks back at 'Game of Thrones' days on the show's 10th anniversary

Emilia Clark reached global stardom as the Mother of Dragons 'Daenerys Targaryen' in 'Game of Thrones'. On the 10th anniversary of the iconic show, Clark looked back on the show since the premiere and reminisced about how much has changed in the decade.



“I honestly still look back at it and go, ‘I’m so not at a point where I can retrospectively see this for what it is.’ I think I’ll be 90 when I can actually do that,” Clarke tells EW.

Game of Thrones prequel 'House of Dragon' casts Fabien Frankel in key role



“The experience was so enormous, and so all-consuming, and defines me at that young moment in my life. You kind of look back at it like you would high school or college. When you’re young like that, you’re so in the moment.” she added.



Recalling her early GOT days, Clark talked about what person she was back then, "I look back at the person who was there and go, 'You really have no idea what's coming. You have no idea what's about to hit,'" the actress says.

"And it was beautiful for that. We were all very much in the moment that we were in, and very unaware as to how it was going to be received, what people were going to think, who we were going to be at the end of it. I'm going to call us kids, because we were — we were just having fun, experiencing this crazy thing. And it was joyous for that. That first season was nonstop joy, and so much fun. I look back at it with complete love."Emilia gushed.

How did Game of Thrones become such a 'phenomenon'?



Talking further, she also opened up about the series prequel's coming in the future, '' Godspeed, everyone! You do you, you go, Glenn Coco!" she says with a laugh. "It's just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it's gonna be whatever it will be, but of course, they're doing more. You can't create something that big and not have people go, 'And? What else? This is really good! Let's do loads more!'"

She also praised 'House of the Dragon' co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, who directed 'Game of Thrones' episodes like 'Hardhome','The Winds of Winter' and 'The Bells', ''I love him completely, so I have no doubt that’s gonna be an enormous success because he’s just a genius,'' Clarke said.