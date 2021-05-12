Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes was hospitalised due to panic attack days after 'SNL' debut 

Elon Musk may have brought the house down with his super hosting gig on 'Saturday Night Live' but Musk and his girlfriend Grimes had a brief run at the hospital soon after.



During one of the sketches, Musk, 49, played the Nintendo character Wario while his girlfriend, Grimes, made a small cameo as Princess Peach.



Later on Tuesday, in a post shared on Instagram, Grimes revealed that she had suffered a panic attack and was hospitalised briefly.

"Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy," she revealed.



It seems that she suffered an attack on Monday, days after her 'SNL' debut and that her gig had nothing to do with it.



Her post contained a pair of photos of herself in costume with Miley Cyrus, who served as the musical guest on the popular late-night sketch show. Musk and Grimes later parted with Cyrus post their SNL gig.



Grimes praised both Cyrus and Musk in her social media post.

"But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill!" the musician continued. "So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."