Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West's 'half-Chinese' comment

Kanye West may have called Twitter owner Elon musk a "half Chinese" and a "genetic hybrid" in anger, but Musk seemed to have taken the comment in his stride.

Musk responded on Monday to West's claim as a "compliment". "I take that as a compliment," tweeted Musk in response to news item on West's new rant.

The rapper was suspended last week only days after he marked his return to the micro-blogging site. He was earlier suspended over his anti-Semitic tweets. He has now been suspended from Twitter over a violation of the platform's rules and regulations.



The platform suspended him last Friday after it deleted his post featuring a Swastika symbol used by the Nazis.



In response, West went on rant of sorts on Instagram and said tens of Elon Musks were probably made and the Tesla CEO was the "first genetic hybrid that stuck".

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon," said West.

"I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck...Well let's not forget about Obama," he added.

Later, when a user on Twitter asked Musk to 'fix' West, the billionaire said, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended." Musk tweeted.