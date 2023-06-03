Elliot Page was once threatened by a famous actor: ‘I’m going to f— you to make you realize you aren’t gay’

Elliot Page has revealed many big secrets of his life in his upcoming memoir, ''Pageboy," from his journey of coming out and becoming a transgender person to his painful relationships. For the unversed, Page came out as gay in 2014 during a speech made at a Human Rights Campaign conference, "I’m here today because I am gay," Page told the crowd back then.

Among many dark secrets, the one incident that he has revealed in her book was a day when an A-lister Hollywood actor threatened him at a birthday party in Los Angeles.

As per People, the Umbrella Academy actor in his biopic revealed that shortly after he came out publicly, a recognised Hollywood actor confronted him at a birthday party and threatened to f*ck him to prove he was not gay. A famous A-hole at Party - In the clip titled "Famous A–hole at Party'', the actor wrote that one actor, whom he described as an "acquaintance," told Page that

"you aren't gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men."

After the party, Page and the actor saw each other at the gym, where the actor said, "I don’t have a problem with gay people I swear."

"I think you might," Page told him.

Further in the book, the actor writes, "I've had some version of that happen many times throughout my life. A lot of queer and trans people deal with it incessantly. These moments that we often like don't talk about or we're supposed to just brush off, when actually it's very awful. I put that story in the book because it’s about highlighting the reality, the s--t we deal with and what gets sent to us constantly, particularly in environments that are predominantly cis and heterosexual. How we navigate that world where you either have more extreme, overt moments like that. Or you have the more, like, subtle jokes. [In Hollywood] these are very powerful people. They're the ones choosing what stories are being told and creating content for people to see all around the world."



Page added, "I’m purposely not sharing his name. But he will hear about this and know it’s him."

The book will hit the stands on June 6. Elliot's filmography - Born in Canada, Page entered the Hollywood with Juno in 2007 and with his first movie, he received an Oscar nomination. Following the big appreciation, he received, the actor worked in Inception (2010) and Whip It (2009) and TV shows like Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.