Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus, show stalled till January

Popular TV chat show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres announced on Thursday that she had tested positive for coronavirus. DeGeneres assured fans that she was doing fine.



"Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays Please stay healthy and safe," Ellen wrote in a statement that was shared on Instagram.

Production of daytime talk show has been paused until January. Reruns of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' were to air from Thursday night itself.



When the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, DeGeneres shifted to taping without a studio audience, as did other talk shows.



When the series began its 18th season in September, her show added fans virtually into the seats, then said it would allow a few dozen people into the studio. The show and Ellen herself were accused of work place harassment. An internal probe was set up and two of the senior producers were fired. The host also issued several apologies to the viewers as well as her team members.