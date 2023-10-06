Ed Sheeran shares why he has his own grave dug out in the backyard of his home

In a recent interview, international music sensation Ed Sheeran shared a deeply personal aspect of his life, shedding light on the mysterious chapel and grave that had been a topic of speculation in the media. The Grammy-winning artist, renowned for his hit songs and heartfelt lyrics, opened up about the poignant story behind the construction of his chapel and the grave on his Suffolk estate in East Anglia.

Contrary to earlier rumours of a crypt, Ed clarified in an interview with GQ, "I wouldn't say it's a crypt," emphasising that it is, in fact, a chapel. This revelation comes after reports surfaced earlier this year, indicating that Sheeran had obtained approval in 2019 to construct a 'private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer' on his sprawling estate, valued at approximately £3.7 million.

The musician went on to reveal the emotional motivation behind this project. Ed explained that many of his dear friends who have passed away chose cremation, leaving him without a physical place to grieve and pay his respects. It was this heartfelt need for a space to remember and honour his loved ones that led him to construct the chapel.

Sheeran's connection to the chapel is even more profound as he expressed his desire to be buried there when his time comes. In his words, "It's a hole that's dug in the ground with a bit of stone over it, so whenever the day comes and I pass away, I get to go in there. People think it's really weird and really morbid, but I've had friends die without wills, and no one knows what to do."

Sheeran, who is happily married to Cherry Seaborn, has faced personal challenges in recent times, including his wife's health struggles and the loss of his close friend, Jamal Edwards. Despite these challenges, the artist continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his music and remains deeply connected to his roots and the people he cares about.

