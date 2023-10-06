Duranga S2 teaser: Amit Sadh takes charge in this suspense thriller
Duranga season 2 will stream on ZEE5.
Expect the unexpected as Amit Sash will finally wake up after a long coma and lead the charge against Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami in this suspense thriller show. Makers released the teaser for the highly anticipated second season of Duranga. Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Bisht, and Rajesh Khattar will all return for the second season, while Amit Sadh will play a pivotal lead role.
Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Goldie Behl's Rose Audio Visuals, Amit Sadh will play the actual Sammit Patel, who awakens from a coma and goes in search of Abhishek Banne (Gulshan Devaiah), who has been posing as Sammit Patel in Duranga season 2. Amit Sadh will play a pivotal role, pushing Gulshan Devaiah to risk all for his loved ones.
Watch Duranga season 2 teaser here:
Directed by Rohan Sippy, season 2 of Duranga on ZEE5, promises an intense battle of emotions and secrets. With Amit Sadh reprising his role as Sammit Patel, the story takes a thrilling turn as he awakens from a coma. With a stellar cast and a storyline that delves into dark mysteries, deception, and redemption, Duranga season 2 is set to be an unforgettable battle.
