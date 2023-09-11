Ed Sheeran cancels Las Vegas show hour before scheduled time, leaves fans upset

Many of Ed Sheeran's fans were left angry on Saturday night when the musician cancelled his Las Vegas concert at the Allegiant Stadium less than an hour before the show was scheduled to star.



“I can’t believe I’m typing this but there have been some challenges encountered during the load in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has travelled (sic) in for this and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28th and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry,” Sheeran wrote in a statement to Instagram.



While Sheeran promised that the concert would take place at a later stage, the last minute cancellation still left many fans miffed. Some accused the singer of letting them wait in line and roast in heat. Los Angeles is experiencing over 100 degrees these days.



“There was zero reason to force fans to sit outside in 102 degrees with no water, little shade and zero communication. Watched fans passing out and vomiting. Unacceptable. And then to have the venue overcharge for water is disgusting,” one fan wrote on Instagram.



“Nah man. Your team kept everyone sitting outside in 100°+ blistering heat. Fans were literally passing out. Then they opened the gates (an hour late) and had the balls to open the merch tables and concession stands. Taking more of our money without saying it was cancelled! Shame on you. You owe us more than a future show we can’t even go to,” another person commented.